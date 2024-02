Coffee and water is ready at the command post on state Route 41 at the Broadford Bridge at the east end of Troy, as search and rescue teams from around the state assist in the search for a missing Troy teenage on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today A search and rescue team puts ashore on the Great Miami River in Troy to check out a spot as the search for a missing Troy teenager continues on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

