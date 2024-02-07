Primary Care Nurse Practitioner joins Kettering Health Medical Group

TROY – Rachel Lawrence, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Health Medical Group Primary Care at Kettering Health Troy. Rachel specializes in family medicine and is committed to patient-centered care.

Rachel earned her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati. She brings to Kettering Health more than a decade’s worth of experience serving as a nurse practitioner.

Rachel’s office is at 600 W. Main St., Suite 330, Troy, OH. For more information call (937) 980-7400 or visit ketteringhealth.org/medicalgroup