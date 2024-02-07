MC Commissioners hear treasurer’s quarterly report

By Eamon Baird

TROY — Jim Stubbs, treasurer for Miami County, shared his quarterly report during the Commissioner’s Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Stubbs shared that finances and interest rates in the county were sound.

“I really appreciate the job that you do in keeping us informed and keeping the county in good fiscal shape,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said.

On Dec. 14, 2023, the commissioners approved the 2024 budget and issued the following statement:

“Due to the diligent budget review by the commissioners and all county elected officials, the operating budget of Miami County will increase by only 5.5%. In consideration of the inflationary challenges facing the national economy, this modest increase required an unprecedented level of review by county elected officials and staff. The approved budget also includes a 4.0% raise in general fund salary accounts for all non-union county employees.”

In that document, they shared that the 2024 appropriations for all county funds, including the general fund, are $146,248,593.31. The projected revenues for all county funds, including the general fund, is $113,757,940.96.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following agenda items:

• A bid for the Washington Road Resurfacing Project to Barret Materials Inc., of Franklin, for $614,000, as requested by the county engineer.

• An agreement with Choice One Engineering of Sidney as a consultant for the professional services and design of the Swailes Road Bridge project 2024 Miami County Bridge Package for $98,070.

• An addendum of contracts for bed space for Clinton, Preble, Shelby, and Van Wert Counties for $100 per bed, reflecting a 2% increase from 2023.

• A County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio (CEBCO) grant for $17,320 which will fund the 2024 Employee Health and Wellness in the Workplace Incentive Program.

• Verification for Wesley Koehler as a water/wastewater systems utility technician in the Department of Sanitary Engineering beginning on Feb. 12, at a pay rate of $20.80 per hour.

• The reappointment of Paul Huelskamp to serve on the Public Works Integrating Committee, with Daniel Baker to serve as his alternate on the committee.

• The Miami County Sheriff’s Office’s monthly expense report.

• An amendment authorizing the purchase of ProSupport Server and next business day service warranty for the clerk of courts.

Commissioner Ted Mercer was not in attendance for the meeting.