Unboxed Boutique offers mini-tattoos for Galentine’s Day

TIPP CITY — One local boutique is thinking outside the traditional chocolate box this Valentine’s Day, sponsoring a unique mini fine line tattoo event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 10. Hosting dynamic experiences in the heart of downtown Tipp City on the second Saturday of every month, unboxed boutique will celebrate its annual Galentine’s Day by partnering with Cecilia Maria Tattoo.

Participants can choose from a large assortment of designs available, or they may contact Cecilia prior to the event to discuss a custom design. Book appointment in advance by emailing [email protected], Walk in appointments will be accepted as time allows. Each session will cost $110, and all work will be completed in a safe environment that complies with local health guidelines. Want to add a little extra spice to your shopping experience? Take advantage of Tipp City’s DORA (designated outdoor refreshment area) and grab a beverage from any local establishment to sip on during this event.

Cecilia Marie is a female focused, experienced Tattoo Artist specializing in delicate fine line and micro realism. She is owner of Cecilia Maria Tattoo Studio found within Tend & Flourish.

Cecilia has been event tattooing for three years and appreciates the energy and enthusiasm people have shown for her craft. unboxed boutique is a family-owned boutique that opened in 2015. The boutique’s caring retail therapists are passionate about making women of all shapes and sizes feel beautiful, which is why all styles are offered in sizes small through 3X. The boutique is proud to carry a large selection of Judy Blue denim in all sizes, as well as gorgeous accessories and snarky gifts.Their team’s personalized fittings and expert advice make every visit fun!

To learn more about this event, visit https://fb.me/e/2ZapLj9ZE.