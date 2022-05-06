Troy, Piqua baseball pick up wins

XENIA — The Troy baseball team rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to defeat Xenia 7-4 Wednesday in MVL action.

Troy improved to 16-3 overall and 12-2 in the MVL, completing the season sweep of the Bucs.

Xenia dropped to 6-12 overall and 6-10 in the MVL.

Troy tied the game with four runs in the third.

Andrew Helman, Owen Harlamert and Caleb Akins all walked to load the bases.

Connor Hutchinson walked to force in a run and Ryder Kirtley followed with a two-run single.

On a double steal play, Hutchinson scored to make it 4-4.

Troy added three runs in the fifth inning.

Hutchinson, Kirtley and Harlamert all singled.

Hayden Frey and Trayce Mercer both had sacrifice flies and Harlamert scored when Helman reached on an error to make it 7-4.

Jacob Lucas picked up the win with four innings of scoreless relief.

He combined with Brian Allen on a seven-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Kirtley led the Trojans at the plate, going 2-for-4.

Piqua 2,

W. Carrollton 1

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team got a 2-1 win over West Carrollton Thursday in MVL action in eight innings.

Piqua improved to 13-6 overall and 9-5 in the MVL with the win, while West Carrollton dropped to 2-12 overall and 2-12 in the MVL.

Piqua was trailing 1-0 going to the home seventh.

Mason Davis singled and Peyton Offenbacher ran for him.

Owen Shawler walked.

After a wild pitch moved runners to second and third, Zane Pratt was intentionally walked.

Mickey Anderson had a sacrifice fly to score Offenbacher to tie the game and force extra innings.

In the home eighth, Brayden Offenbacher singled.

Trent Rudd sacrificed him to second.

After Hunter Steinke was intentionally walked, Offenbacher scored the winning run when Davis reached on an error.

Davis pitched the first seven innings, before Steinke pitched the eighth inning to get the win.

The two combined on an eight hitter, striking out three and walking five.