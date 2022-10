Police log

THURSDAY

-9:28 p.m.: felonious assault. De’Vahn J. Brown Sr., 29, of Dayton, was charged with criminal damaging-endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor, and felonious assault-weapon or ordnance, a felony of the second-degree. According to court records, he allegedly attempted to cause physical harm to the victim by means of a deadly weapon and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.