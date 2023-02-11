Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-2:34 a.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Stonycreek Road and Norwich Road. A male subject fled from the vehicle and was taken into custody shortly after that.

-1:06 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of East Main Street.

-12:16 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks at the CSX crossing on South Union Street. Jennifer J. Davidson, 48, of Enon, was charged with DUI.

THURSDAY

-9:56 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Storypoint on Towne Park Drive.

-9:37 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Lake Street.

-7:01 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of North Market Street.

-4:10 p.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Dorset Road.

-11:56 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Paul G. Duke Park on Troy-Sidney Road.

-9:35 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Custom Staffing on South Dorset Road.

–9:16 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 2000 block of Shamrock Lane.

-8:08 a.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Archer Drive and Brukner Drive. Dylan P. Tompkins, 35, of Troy, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.