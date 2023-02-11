Troy Police reports

By
Staff Reports
-

Police log

FRIDAY

-2:34 a.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Stonycreek Road and Norwich Road. A male subject fled from the vehicle and was taken into custody shortly after that.

-1:06 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of East Main Street.

-12:16 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks at the CSX crossing on South Union Street. Jennifer J. Davidson, 48, of Enon, was charged with DUI.

THURSDAY

-9:56 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Storypoint on Towne Park Drive.

-9:37 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Lake Street.

-7:01 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of North Market Street.

-4:10 p.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Dorset Road.

-11:56 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Paul G. Duke Park on Troy-Sidney Road.

-9:35 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Custom Staffing on South Dorset Road.

9:16 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 2000 block of Shamrock Lane.

-8:08 a.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Archer Drive and Brukner Drive. Dylan P. Tompkins, 35, of Troy, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR