Piqua proclaims March as procurement month, recognizes employees

PIQUA – The city of Piqua proclaimed the month of March in 2023 as procurement month stating, “the public procurement profession plays a significant role in the efficiency and effectiveness of both government and business,” in the proclamation at their Tuesday, Feb. 7, meeting.

The proclamation recognizes the public procurement professionals within the city of Piqua for their work and ethics.

The commission announced appreciation retired police officer Brian T. George following 25 years of service to the city.

“I got to work with Brian for several years. You couldn’t find a harder worker, a better guy, or a nicer police officer. He did a great job, and I hope he enjoys his retirement. I want to thank him for his years of dedicated service to the city,” said Vice Mayor Kris Lee.

Several individuals were appointed to various boards in the city as follows:

• Park Board – Zachary Gordon and Terry Wright;

• Civil Service Commission – Wayne Davey, Michael Gutmann, and Jonathan Roman;

• Energy Board – Thom Baker;

• Utility Board – Thomas Homan;

• Planning Commission – Gary Koenig.

A previously tabled resolution was taken off the table and approved. The resolution authorized the city manager to enter into a collective bargaining agreement with the Local Union 252, International Association of Firefighters, AFL-CIO-CLC in regards to the city’s firefighters. The resolution was tabled until an agreement was reached. The terms of the agreement are effective until December 2025.

The Echo Hills Golf Course was approved to receive two used green mowers to update mowing equipment. According to Amy Welker, assistant city manager, who oversees the Echo Hills Golf Course, the golf course has been working with Hampton Golf on a five-year plan for equipment replacement cycles. The cost of the purchase is expected to be $51,200.

The city of Piqua approved a capital improvement pass through grant agreement for the riverfront improvements at Locke 9 Park. The grant is in the amount of $150,000 with no local match required. The grant will help the city complete phase one of the project and “will help with the overall funding,” according to City Manager Paul Oberdorfer.

The commissioners approved the lease of existing surface parking lot improvements and construction of surface parking lot improvements which will create 37 additional parking spaces which is currently prohibited. The parking spaces include parcels owned by Park National Bank. A parking study which will be completed later this year will address handicap parking, according to Oberdorfer. The next resolution leased parking lot parcels from Winans LLC and 124 N. Main St. for public parking spaces.

The parking spaces leased from the businesses will be available after business hours which will remain reserved for the business employees and customers.

Following the meeting, the floor was opened up to public comment where one citizen, Leslie Lewis, discussed an incident that occurred in 2022 where the individual talked about had charges dismissed.

Lewis stated that Frank Patrizio, city of Piqua’s law director, said that the individual “has the mind of an 8-year-old.” Lewis said that the individual grabbed a minor’s “rear-end” and that “he has a lengthy history.” Lewis went on to discuss options on how to improve Patrizio’s prosecution by suggesting adding employees to “protect the children in our town.”

The step-father of the minor also spoke about the “lack of communication from Mr. Patrizio’s office.” Patrizio addressed this by saying that he spoke with the officer and the officer advised he hand-delivered the letter. The step-father denied receiving any letter. Mayor Cindy Pearson said, “this is not the place.”

Eva Silvers brought up registered sex offenders utilizing the Bethany Center’s address as a registered residence, according to papers she brought in regarding sex offenders in the area. Commissioner Jim Vetter told Silvers that he has had a meeting with the Bethany Center about the issue. Silvers stressed the importance of protecting the children in the area.