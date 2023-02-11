MC Commissioners OKs various agreements

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners met on Thursday, Feb. 9, and authorized a subdivider’s agreement, escrow agreement, and record plat involving section 4 of the Stony Brook Estates Subdivision for construction of section 4. The section is expected to contain 15 lots.

The commissioners also authorized the purchase of a boom mower with a mulching head and front rotary mower for the Miami County Engineer’s Office for a cost not to exceed $274,707.50. According to Dan Baker with the engineer’s office, this boom mower is narrower than the current ones the department has. “It gets a lot of usage,” said Baker.

They approved the renewal of internet services with Lumen for a one-year term. The services are provided to the downtown campus, 25A campus, communication center, and juvenile court. The cost is $32,041.32 annually, which was an increase from the previous year.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office was authorized to purchase two gas convection ovens. According to Charlotte Colley, Miami County Commissioners’ administrator, the current ovens are the original ovens placed in 1999 and need replaced with new ones with warranties. The ovens will cost a total of $21,879.98.

Another resolution involving signing a contract for management and consulting services with Schonhardt & Associates of Hilliard. Their services include preparation of an “A-97 Indirect Cost Allocation Plan for the county for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025,” with an annual cost of $9,000.

Finally, the commissioners also signed the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Vechs User agreement with the human resources departments to conduct criminal history background checks and fingerprinting of volunteers.