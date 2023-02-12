Weekend Girls Basketball Tournament Roundup

DAYTON — The Bethel girls basketball team open Northridge D-III play with a 63-28 win over Dunbar Friday night.

Bethel, 19-4 and the top seed, will play Dayton Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in second-round action.

Bethel led 34-15 at halftime and cruised to the win from there.

Saturday

Miami East 53,

Northeastern 12

COVINGTON — In Covington D-III first round action, second seed Miami East cruised to an easy win.

The Vikings, 18-5, will 15 seed Carlisle at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in second round action.

East jumped out to a 25-0 lead early in the second quarter and never looked back.

Jacqueline Kadel was a perfect 3-for-3 from long range in the opening quarter and Maryn Gross scored six points on steals.

Camryn Francis added the first four points of the second quarter to make it 25-0.

It was 34-7 at half and 41-10 after three quarters.

McKayah Musselman led the way with 14 points.

Kadel had nine points and Francis and Gross scored eight points each.

Logan Phillips added six points and Lauren Barnes added five points.