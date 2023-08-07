Police log

MONDAY

-3:13 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Tim Horton’s on West Main Street.

SUNDAY

-6:09 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Miami Shores Golf Course on East Staunton Road.

-3:38 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of South Crawford Street.

-2:51 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Habitat for Humanity Restore on West Main Street.

-1:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Curzon Circle.

-1:04 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

-8:08 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Kevin C. Wolfe, 47, of Fletcher, was charged with disorderly conduct.

SATURDAY

-11:30 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Scott J. Hartzell, II, 35, of Sidney, was charged with DUI.

-8:38 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at the Buckeye House on South Market Street.

-7:28 p.m.: drug possession. Keith W. Kirby, 37, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

-6:10 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

–3:26 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of East Franklin Street.

-4:25 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Troy Street.

-3:36 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Frontier Drive.

-12:27 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-12:23 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Dorset Road.

FRIDAY

-11:17 p.m.:disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of Atlantic Street.

-9:37 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-4:00 p.m.: burglary. Brandy J. Tubbs, 30, of Troy, was charged with burglary.

-8:56 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Buffalo Wild Wings on West Main Street.

-8:51 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Buckeye Community apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-7:13 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 900 block of Wheeler Street.

-7:09 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue.

-4:27 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1400 block of Fleet Road.

-4:09 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Treasure Island Park on North Elm Street.

-4:00 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of North Dorset Road.

-1:05 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue.

-9:37 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue.

-9:25 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of Meadow Lane.

