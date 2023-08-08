Advance Sale Wristbands:

$20 per person. Good any day during regular wristband sessions.

Friday

Rides open at 5 p.m.

Wristband session: 6 to 10 p.m. $25 each.

Saturday

Rides open 1 p.m.

Wristband sessions: 1 to 5 p.m. $25 each. Or 6 to 10 p.m. $25 each.

Sunday

Rides open 1 p.m.

Wristband sessions: 1 to 5 p.m. $25 each. Or 6 to 10 p.m. $25 each.

Monday – Kiddie Day

Rides open 1 p.m.

Wristband sessions: 1 to 5 p.m. $15 each.

6 to 10 p.m. $25 each.

Tuesday

Rides open 5 p.m.

Wristband session: 6 to 10 p.m. $25 each.

Wednesday

Rides open 5 p.m.

Wristband session: 6 to 10 p.m. $25 each.

Thursday

Rides open 5 p.m.

Wristband session: 6 to 10 p.m. $25 each.

Rides Closed

Please Note: Children under 36-inches may not purchase a wristband unless an accompanying adult purchases a wristband also. Rides will be limited for children under 36-inches to rides that adults can ride with their children. Please measure your child and check all height requirements before purchasing a wristband. All riders must obey all rules set forth by Burton Brothers Amusements for the safety of all involved.