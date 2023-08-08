VERSAILLES — BMI Event Center is hosting 10 Christian Rock bands with the Immortal Christian ock Festival Part 2 with Pastor Bob Beeman Emcee and Glenn Kaiser performing and speaking, on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3. Show starts Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Both days will end around 10:30 pm. Doors open at 2 pm on Saturday and 1 pm on Sunday. This is the second year for the festival. Part 2 features some of the more classic Christian rock groups.

General admission tickets are available now for $60/day or a 2-day pass is $90. There are also VIP/premium seats available for an additional fee of $40 per day if you wish to sit at the front of the stage. Meet and greet tickets are $30 for each band. You can purchase tickets online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door

Sacred Warrior is a Christian band that plays melodic, progressive hard rock/metal, reminiscent of Queensryche and Iron Maiden.

Whitecross is an American Christian metal band from Illinois, formed in 1985 by singer Scott Wenzel and guitarist Rex Carroll, and re-formed in 2000. The band won three Dove Awards in the 1990s.

With special guest Zion X-Sinner is a Christian hard rock band formed in 1988 by guitarist Greg Bishop. The band is known for having a very similar sound to that of AC/DC, Kix and Def Leppard. They were named the favorite new band of 1989 by the readers of HM Magazine.

Saint formed in 1984 and, over the past three decades, has released 9 studio albums, charted on Billboard and been featured in Metal Edge, Circus, HM and many other magazines. Saints mission is to bring good entertainment with a Christ centered message.

Les Carlsen, voice of Bloodgood, will be performing his new originals and Bloodgood classics with a full band.

Fear Not is a hard rock/metal band from Los Angeles, California, that was formed in 1987.

In 2011, Daniel Band, a Canadian Christian metal group, was awarded the GMA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award recognizing their pioneering influence on Christian rock.

Formally of Resurrection (Rez) Band Glenn Kaiser renowned blues musician, singer, songwriter and pastor. He will be pulling double duty, both speaking and performing for this event.

Matthew Ward is one of the voices that helped create contemporary Christian music. He has released 9 solo albums and has recorded or performed with over 50 contemporary Christian artists, including Andrae Crouch, Annie Herring, Dennis Jernigan, Ron Kenoly, Twila Paris, and Keith Green.

Gary Chapman’s career as a Christian singer/songwriter spans more than 20 years. His 1994 album, The Light Inside, earned Chapman a Grammy nomination for Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album, resulted in a Dove Award nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year, and yielded a CCM chart No. 1 song, “Sweet Glow of Mercy.”

Sanctuary International Pastor Bob Beeman has been on the cutting edge of Christian music for over 40 years. Since opening Sanctuary International in 1985, his focus has been on pioneering Christian Heavy Metal as a ministry. His dedication to discipleship and mentoring have spawned countless metal ministries and festivals worldwide.