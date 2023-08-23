Troy Police reports

Police log
WEDNESDAY
-4:10 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 2500 block of Glenmore Court.
-1:26 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of South Clay Street.
TUESDAY
-10-12 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Fricker’s on Experiment Farm Road.
-6:52 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Troy Bowl on McKaig Avenue.
-6:05 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at Dollar General on West Main Street. Two male subjects were taken into custody.
-5:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Verizon on West Market Street.
-4:38 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Miami Street.
-4:04 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI).
-3:08 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Kerber Sheet Metal on Foss Way.
-12:23 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of Race Drive.
-12:03 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.
-4:29 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Graceview Apartments on West Main Street.
