Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:10 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 2500 block of Glenmore Court.

-1:26 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of South Clay Street.

TUESDAY

-10-12 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Fricker’s on Experiment Farm Road.

-6:52 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Troy Bowl on McKaig Avenue.

-6:05 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at Dollar General on West Main Street. Two male subjects were taken into custody.

-5:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Verizon on West Market Street.

-4:38 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Miami Street.

-4:04 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI).

-3:08 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Kerber Sheet Metal on Foss Way.

-12:23 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of Race Drive.

-12:03 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.

-4:29 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Graceview Apartments on West Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.