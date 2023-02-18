Troy Police reports

Police log
FRIDAY
-12:05 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Traditions Apartments on Stanfield Road.
THURSDAY
-11:41 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Traditions Apartments on Stanfield Road.
-6:57 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.
-11:36 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Grismer Auto Center on West Main Street.
-9:03 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 900 block of McKaig Avenue.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.