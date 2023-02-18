Spring into Healthy Living this March, April

DAYTON — Start the Spring by learning to live your healthiest life with your chronic condition(s) through a free six-week Healthy Living workshop open to adults of any age living with a chronic health condition and/or their caregivers. March and April offer multiple different workshops to choose from taking place via phone discussion or in-person format.

Phone workshops include:

1. Healthy Living with Chronic Pain – begins March 14 taking place on Tuesdays from 3-4 p.m.

2. Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions – begins March 22 taking place on Wednesdays from 3-4 p.m.

3. Healthy Living with Diabetes – begins March 23 taking place Thursdays from 10-11 a.m.

In-person Workshops include:

1. In partnership with the City of Dayton Department of Recreation: Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions – in-person at the Lohrey Recreation Center located at 2366 Glanarm Ave., Dayton. This program begins on April 4 taking place on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

2. In partnership with the Preble County Council on Aging: Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions – in-person at Preble County Council on Aging, Eaton, 800 E. St. Clair St., Eaton, begins on March 14 taking place on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Healthy Living, evidence-based, interactive, small group workshops, focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions and communicating with doctors and family. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support and more.

Make a commitment to start your new year with better health. Sign up today.

To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/news/wellness-progams/ or reach out to Karin Nevius at [email protected] or 937-341-3001.