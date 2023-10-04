Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-7:48 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Petco on West Main Street.

-4:25 p.m.: driving under suspension. Scott D. Shroyer, 66, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension.

-1:28 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at CVS on West Main Street.

-9:20 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-4:41 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.