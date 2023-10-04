Troy doubles teams advance to district at D-I tennis sectional

Troy’s Casey Rogers returns a serve at the D-I sectional tournament Wednesday at Troy High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Bri Anderson hits a forehand Wednesday at Troy City Park. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Nina Short hits a volley over the net as partner Elizabeth Niemi looks on in a doubles match. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Sierra Leondard reaches for a volley in a doubles match Wednesday at Troy High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Catharine Logan launches a serve at Troy City Park Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Ella Thomas hits a backhand Wednesday at Troy City Park. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The two Troy girls tennis teams were at opposite extremes Wednesday in Division I sectional action at Troy High School.

But, in the end, the result was the same.

Both Elizabeth Niemi and Nina Short and Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull advanced to Saturday’s semifinals and earned district tournament berths.

Niemi and Short — the top seeds and defending sectional champions — looked like it.

They didn’t drop a game on the day, defeating Trotwood-Madison and Northmont by matching 6-0, 6-0 scores.

“That was the goal (winning both matches 6-0, 6-0),” Troy girls tennis coach Mark Goldner said. “And they did that. They are the defending champs. There will be some tougher matches Saturday, but they will be ready for it.”

Rogers and Turnbull — the third seeds — had opened with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Greenville.

Against Butler, they seemed to be in control after winning the first set 6-4 and up two breaks at 3-0 in the second set.

But, the Aviators battled back.

After six match points, a Rogers volley finished it off for a 7-5 win in the second set.

“They have struggled with those type of matches all year,” Goldner said. “I was just happy to see them pull this one out and get the win. It has been an up-and-down year for them at first doubles and I am really glad they played together as a team to earn a trip to the district tournament.”

In singles, Catharine Logan turned in a strong showing.

She opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Lola Lomax of Fairborn.

In her second match, she forced fourth seeded Hannah Faulkner of Vandalia-Butler to a third set before losing 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.

“She was really playing well,” Goldner said. “She won 6-1 (in the second set) and was up 1-0 in the third set. Then, she got down 3-1 and it kind of went from there.”

Carly West picked up a win by default before losing 6-0, 6-2 to Erin Kelsey of Northmont.

Sydney Bennett lost to second seed Lily Braswell of Northmont 6-0, 6-0.

PIQUA

Ella Thomas picked up a win in singles for Piqua.

She defeated Haylee Shuttleworth of Greenville 6-3, 6-4 before losing to top seed Natalie Schoenherr of Vandalia-Butler 6-0, 6-0.

Bri Anderson lost to Kayssa Meisner of Springfield 6-2, 6-3 and Ava Owen lost to Faulkner 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Abby Smay and Alexa Fogt lost to Northmont 6-0, 6-2 and Sierra Leonard and Nataya Yaquib lost to Vandalia-Butler 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.

Saturday’s semifinals will be at Troy High School beginning at 9 a.m.

