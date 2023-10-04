Tuesday/Wednesday Girls Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy volleyball team cruised to a 25-18, 25-9, 25-6 win over Stebbins Tuesday.

Maddy Williams had eight kills and nine digs and Josie Kleinhenz added seven kills.

Kayla Huber had 21 assists and five digs and Julia Kimer had nine assists and six aces.

Lauren Koesters had three aces and eight digs and Rylee Nickles had three aces.

Tippecanoe 3,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe volleyball team remained unbeaten with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-11 win on the road Tuesday night.

“Very inconsistent play, but still fought for every contact,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “The touches were just not there, creating many unforced errors. Still came up with the win and we move on.”

Emily Aselage had nine kills, 13 digs and three aces and Savannah Clawson had eight kills and 20 digs.

Courtney Post had seven kills, Faith Siefring had 26 digs and four aces, Eli McCormick had 11 assists and five digs and Jenna Krimm had 17 assists.

Sidney 3,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team lost to Sidney 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 at Garbry Gymnasium Tuesday night.

Riley Baker had seven kills and Elizabeth Copsey had seven kills and 17 digs.

Sherry Sprowl had six kills and 13 digs and Abigail Kirk had 21 assists and 12 digs.

Megan Hull had three aces and 11 digs and Ashln Sullivan had five digs.

Covington 3,

Milton-Union 0

COVINGTON —The Covington volleyball team cruised to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-9 win in TRC action Tuesday night.

For the Buccs, Taylor Kirker had eight aces, 32 assists and eight digs and Addie Ventura had five kills and seven digs.

Carlie Besecker had six kills and 13 digs, Keasten Wiggins had six digs, Hollan Koffer had six kills and Mazelle Reck added five kills.

Ramse Vanderhorst and Jayda McClure both had 17 digs and Dakohta Kenworthy had eight kills and six digs.

Miami East 3,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Miami East volleyball team got a 25-12, 25-16, 25-18 win on the road Tuesday in TRC action.

Khalia Lawrence had 14 kills and Ava Prince had five kills, 17 assists and eight aces.

Jersey Cutlip served six aces and Emma Rust had four aces.

Kylie Gentis had six digs and Karmryn Apple and Whitni Enis had five digs each.

Bethel 3,

Northridge 0

BRANDT — The Bethel volleyball team won 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 in TRC action Tuesday.

Karlee Plozay had 21 kills and 11 digs, Layla Moore had six kills and four aces and Aubrey Bunting had five kills and three aces.

Gabi McMahan had 22 assists and Kyra Clawson added 11 assists.

Claire Bailey added 11 digs.

Lehman 3,

Riverside 0

DEGRAFF — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team remained in first place in the TRC with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-17 road win Tuesday night.

Kailee Rank had 12 kills and Marissa Corner had seven kills and nine digs.

Taylor Geise had five kills, four aces and nine digs, Madison Rank had 13 assists and Jenna Baker had 11 assists and six digs.

Ashlyn Geise had eight digs and Claire Adams had six digs.

Shawnee 3,

Newton 0

CAMDEN — The Newton volleyball team lost a WOAC match on the road Tuesday night 2521, 25-20, 25-19.

Sienna Montgomery had 13 kills and Olivia Rapp had six kills, three aces and 11 digs.

Makenna Kesling had 13 assists and Kylie Velkoff dished out 11 assists.

Ava Rapp had 10 digs and Hannah Williams added five digs.

Tri-Village 3,

Bradford 0

NEW MADISON — The Bradford volleyball team dropped a WOAC match 25-4, 25-15, 25-6 Tuesday night.

SOCCER

Lehman 3,

Miami East 2

CASSTOWN — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team got a big road win in TRC action Tuesday night.

Eva Dexter had two goals and Emi Wray added one goal.

Tanner Black and Melanie Karn had one assist each.

Callie Giguere had seven saves in goal.

Newton 10,

Dixie 1

NEW LEBANON — The Newton girls soccer team cruised to a road win Tuesday night.

Brilie Hines had three goals and Reese Hess and Mia Szakal had two goals each.

Rylee Hess, Gwen Holbrook and Maddie Walters scored one goal each and Jeralyn Leland had one assist.

Breanna Ingle had one save in goal.

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER

Troy 1,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — Madison Wright scored the only goal as Troy girls soccer got a road win in MVL action.

Abbie Fleenor had one save in goal.

Tippecanoe 0,

Sidney 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe dropped into a share of first place in the MVL with Vandalia-Butler after a scoreless tie at home.

Rachel Vaughn had eight saves.

Piqua 4,

Greenville 0

PIQUA — The Piqua girls soccer team got a a MVL win at Wertz Stadium Wednesday.

Kendall Soto ad two goals and Alexis Burroughs and Kamryn Mikolajewski had one goal each.

Audrey Bean had one assist.

D’Vaya Cooper had nine saves in goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Tippecanoe 3,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe volleyball team improved to 20-0 with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-12 win over Piqua.

“Better display of ball control, but many attacks still going long,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Loved the energy and the willingness to move on after play was over. Serves were tough and broke down Piqua when needed. Another 20 win season in the books…kids earned every bit of it.”

Emily Aselage had 10 kills, 17 digs and six aces for Tipp and Savannah Clawson had 11 kills, 17 digs and six aces.

Courtney Post had six kills, Faith Siefring had 15 digs and three aces and Mara Sessions had five digs.

Eli McCormick dished out 17 assists and Jenna Krimm had 16 assists.

For Piqua, Riley Baker had four kills and Abigail Kirk had six assists and seven digs.

Audrey Applegate led the defense with 14 digs and Megan Hull had five digs.

GOLF

Kearns plays

at D-II district

SPRINGBORO —Bethel’s Paige Kearns competed in the D-II girls district tournament at Heatherwoode Golf Course Tuesday.

Kearns shot a 106.