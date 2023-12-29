Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:54 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

-8:52 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Troy City Park on Adams Street.

TUESDAY

-7:12 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Grant Street.

-6:51 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of McKaig Avenue.

-4:53 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 900 block of South Walnut Street.

-114 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of West Market Street.

MONDAY

-5:41 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of West Franklin Street.

-2:22 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of South Union Street.

-2:00 a.m. disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Race Street.

