Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:08 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of North Main street in Pleasant Hill.

WEDNESDAY

-7:24 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Main Street in Tipp City. The driver was charged with suspected DUI.

-1:55 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 8300 block of North Piqua-Lockington Road in Rossville.

-1:05 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 10000 block of North Fairview Road in Spring Creek Township.

-11:51 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 7700 block of US Route 40 in Bethel Township.

TUESDAY

-9:06 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 9100 block of South State Route 202 in West Charleston.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.