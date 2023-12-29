Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:59 p.m.: forgery/counterfeiting. Officers responded to a report of a counterfeit $10 bill at Greenville Federal on Main Street.

TUESDAY

-9:05 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a report of telephone harassment at the Meijer Distribution Center.

-2:38 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Menards on Weller Drive.

-10:07 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud on West Dow Street.

MONDAY

–4:31 p.m.: telephone harassment. Officers responded to a report of telephone harassment at an address on Hyatt Street.

SATURDAY

-1:54 p.m.: traffic crash. Officers responded to a traffic crash at Main Street and South County Road 25A.

FRIDAY

-8:02 p.m.: traffic crash. Officers responded to a traffic crash at the Monroe Savings and Loan Association on Main Street.

-7:30 p.m.: disorderly conduct/intoxication. Officers arrested an intoxicated female for disorderly conduct at Tipp City Pizza on Main St.

-2:48 p.m.: drug offense. Officers responded to a report of drug offenses at the Meijer Distribution Center on 4200 South County Rd. 25A.

-10:31 a.m.: telephone harassment. Officers responded to a report of telephone harassment.

