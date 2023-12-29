MC Commissioners deny drainage project petition

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners denied a petition for the Earhart Drainage Project during their meeting on Thursday, Dec. 29.

“The commissioners hereby deny this petition as the benefits proposed improvement do not outweigh the cost imposed upon the landowners at this time,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said.

The commissioners held a special meeting about this project on Dec. 5. They heard a presentation from Kreig Smail, district administrator and drainage technician for the Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District.

During that meeting, the commissioners also heard from concerned residents regarding the assessment cost of their properties if the project was approved.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following agenda items:

• A quote from GWorks of Omaha, NE, as requested by the county engineer for an annual support and maintenance subscription fee. The term of this subscription is $2,993 and is set to expire on Jun. 30, 2024.

• The purchase of four additional Flock cameras, as requested by the Sheriff’s Department.

• To sign a janitorial service authorization agreement with Environment Control of Southwest Ohio incorporated of Tipp City for janitorial services at the Miami County Transit Department. The janitorial services will include cleaning the whole facility, other than the wash bay, once per week to maintain the physical appearance and cleanliness of the facility for $330 per month.

• An addendum agreement with Comprehensive Community Child Care Organization, Inc. for Children of Cincinnati as requested by the Department of Development. This addendum will extend the agreement from Dec. 31, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2026.

• To enter a petition from the Board of Trustees of Newberry Township authorizing all actions necessary to vacate the entire “First Alley” and “Second Alley. The Petitioners state that the previously described First Alley and Second Alley have become grown over with grass as a result of non-use and are not used to calculate distributions of the auto registration fund pursuant to Section 4501.01(E) of the Ohio Revised Code.

The following employment verifications for the Communications Center:

• Kaleb Haney as a telecommunicator starting on Jan. 8, 2024, at $22.91 per hour.

• Brandy Caven as a telecommunicator starting on Jan. 8, 2024, at $22.91 per hour.

• To adjust the sewer and water rates for the Sanitary Engineering Department, effective in February 2024.

• To sign a contract with Civica North American Inc. of Englewood, as requested by the Sanitary Engineering Department for a period of three years for $104,737.59.

• To appoint Dr. James McNerney of Troy, Ohio, to the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services, term to become effective immediately and expire June 30, 2027.

The commissioners announced they will hold the Reorganization of the Board and general business meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 9 a.m.

They also announced that Miami County Offices will be closed on Jan. 1 2024 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.