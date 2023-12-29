Wednesday/Thursday Basketball Roundup

XENIA — The Troy boys basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow start against Northmont in a game at Benning Fieldhouse Wednesday, losing 73-45.

Troy, 3-5, trailed 19-4, 29-19 and 53-37 at the quarter breaks.

Evan Kaiser led the Trojans with 10 points, while Bryce Haugh had eight points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Kellen Miller had eight points and five rebounds and Nathan McDowell had seven points and six rebounds.

Hudson Furlong scored six points and Aiden Luis had three assists.

GIRLS

THURSDAY

Miami East 37,

Anna 27

NEW BREMEN — The Miami East girls basketball team won the championship game of the New Bremen Invitational to improve to 10-0 on the season.

The Vikings led 10-5, 19-11 and 29-17 at the quarter breaks.

On Wednesday, East had opened the tournament with a 39-24 win over St. Marys.

The Vikings led 9-5, 16-11 and 26-17 at the quarter breaks.

Logan Phillips had 14 rebounds and four steals and McKayah Musselman filled out the stat sheet with nine points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Maryn Gross had seven points and three steals and Jacqueline Kadel had three assists.

Milton-Union 39,

Newton 27

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team improved to 7-2 with a home win Thursday.

Newton dropped to 5-4 on the season.

Ava Berberich led Milton with 15 points and five steals and Jenna Brumbaugh had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Shannon Brumbaugh had eight points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals and Sophie Layman had six points and six rebounds.

Kate Copp had three assists.

Reese Hess led Newton with 11 points.

Felicity Harbour scored seven points and Layla VanCulin added five points.

Greenville 38,

Bethel 19

BRANDT — The Bethel girls basketball team dropped a home game Thursday night.

The Bees, 2-8, trailed 6-3, 16-5 and 26-11 at the quarter breaks.