Troy Police reports

Police log
MONDAY
-9:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of South Mulberry Street.
-8:35 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2300 block of Meadowpoint Drive.
-2:02 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 900 block of Race Drive.
-11:26 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Frontier Drive.
-9:37 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Health and Healing on South Stanfield Road.
