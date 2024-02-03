Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-9:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of South Mulberry Street.

-8:35 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2300 block of Meadowpoint Drive.

-2:02 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 900 block of Race Drive.

-11:26 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Frontier Drive.

-9:37 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Health and Healing on South Stanfield Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.