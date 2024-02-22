Troy Police reports

Police log
WEDNESDAY
-7:08 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Buffalo Wild Wings on West Main Street.
-6:03 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of South Union Street.
-4:03 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of East Franklin Street.
-1:01 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of North Madison Street.
-11:04 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of West Market Street.
