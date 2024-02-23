Troy Christian’s Reno swims to finals in two events; Gessner, Ganger to compete in conso finals

Troy Christian senior Caleb Reno advance to Friday night’s finals in the D-II state swimming championships in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Photo Provided

CANTON — Troy Christian senior Caleb Reno will swim for two state titles Friday night in the D-II state championships at the Canton Natatorium.

Covington’s Drew Gessner and Tippecanoe’s Gracie Ganger will swim in the conso finals.

In prelims Thursday, Reno had the fast qualifying time of 48.61 in the 100 butterfly and second fastest time of 50.01 in the 100 backstroke.

Gracie Ganger had the 12th fastest time in the girls 100 breaststroke, 1:06.85 and Drew Gessner had the 15th fastest time in the 100 backstroke, 53.62.

Covington’s Brock Gessner had the 25th fastest time in the 100 butterfly, 54.61.

On the girls side, Troy Christian’s Carson Voisinet finished 20th in the 100 breaststroke, 1:08.56 and 24th in the 100 freestyle, 54.68.

Tipp had two girls relay teams compete as well.

The 200 medley relay (Maeve McMaken, Ganger, Alaina Jacquemin, Abigayle Poffenberger) just missed the conso finals, finishing 17th in 1:53.35.

The 200 freestyle relay (Ganger, Jacquemin, Avery Anderson, Poffenberger) finished 23rd in 1:44.38.

Troy’s Cassidy Gifford will swim in the D-I girls 100 backstroke prelims on Friday.