To the editor:

Tipp City residents have an important election in our community on March 19 to vote FOR the Tipp City Schools bond issue. With this vote, we are moving forward together to fund modern, clean, safe schools for Tipp students, teachers, and staff.

Voting is a right and a privilege of being a citizen in our community. As a veteran, I supported elections in Iraq and Afghanistan, and also served as a poll worker here in Tipp City for recent elections. The 2019 construction bond issue was defeated by just 198 votes. The students, teachers, and staff of Tipp City Schools are counting on you to vote FOR the bond issue!

And, remember, if March 19th doesn’t work for you, you can vote early at the Miami County Courthouse in Troy from now until March 17. Voting hours by day are available at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/election-info/early-voting-hours/.

Voting early is only a 12-minute drive to Troy and a few minutes of your time to mark the ballot. No matter if you are traveling, caregiving, a shift worker, or just busy, take the time to vote.

Katie Ernst

Tipp City