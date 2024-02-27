Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-7:39 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Shell on South Dorset Road.

-3:57 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of Parkview Drive.

-10:33 a.m.: driving under suspension. Sean P. Brown, 58, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

SATURDAY

-8:45 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 600 Virginia Avenue.

-5:44 p.m. disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

-2:15 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on West Main Street.

-2:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Spectrum on West Main Street.

-12:41 p.m.; trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1400 block of Trade Square West.

-9:36 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Saratoga Drive.

-12:34 a.m.: obstructing justice. Amanda C. Stacy, 35, of Troy, was charged with obstructing justice.

FRIDAY

-12:40 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-1207 p.m.: harassment. David A. Beckstedt, 75, of Troy, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

-9:17 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.

