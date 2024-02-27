Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-8:44 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop at Rally’s Hamburgers on North College Street. Douglass J. Groves, 55, of Piqua, was charged with having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

-1:20 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 100 block of Gordon Street.

-9:06 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Dollar General on Looney Road.

-6:45 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Ulbrich’s Market on South Wayne Street.

SATURDAY

-11:17 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of Young Street and Orr Street.

-4:52 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Ulbrich’s Market on South Wayne Street. Storm M. Walker, 28, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-4:29 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.

-3:19 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Three Joes Pizza on West Water Street.

-12:22 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Jonathan I. Reineke, Jr, 34, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

FRIDAY

-8:59 p.m. trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Skate Park on South Street.

-4:38 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of South Wayne Street.

-3:59 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of Y Street.

-1:01 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 200 block of South Downing Street.

-12:33 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Waffle house on East Ash Street.

