Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Feb. 18-24

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to five emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s two fewer calls than the week prior.

Most of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area.

Of the five dispatches, there were four transports from the scene. One patient was pronounced dead at the scene. Spirit EMS was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of the cardiac arrest. Russia Fire also assisted at the scene of one call.

Of the patients transported, two were taken to Wilson Health in Sidney and two were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls for the week.