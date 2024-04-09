Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-10:19 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 200 block of Grant Street.

-7:00 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the 1100 block of Patton Street.

-6:53 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the Walmart at 1801 W. Main St.

-2:42 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive.

SATURDAY

-11:52 p.m.: underage liquor consumption. Officers an underage male for liquor consumption on the 700 block of Grant Street.

-9:28 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in front of the Caroline on West Market Street.

-7:01 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Walmart at 1801 W. Main St.

-5:14 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage on the 1300 block of Chelsea Road.

-2:23 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Meijer on 1900 W. Main St.

-12:44 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing telecommunications harassment at the 500 block of Clay Street.

FRIDAY

-11:17 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the 400 block of Mulberry Street.

-8:26 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud on Heather Road.

-5:38 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Kohls on West Main Street.

-5:07 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Cherry Street and Franklin Street.

-2:13 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Big Mike’s Bike Park on Archer Drive. A suspect allegedly stole $150 in cash.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.