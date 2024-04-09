Edison to host STNA class April 29

GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will host state tested nursing assistant (STNA) training beginning April 29.

This course provides students with local classroom and clinical training led by experienced instructors and allows them to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.

The course will run from April 29 to May 19, 2024. Students will complete coursework April 29–May 2, May 6–9, and May 13–16 from 4 to 9 p.m., and clinicals on May 18 and May 19 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The classroom and clinical education will take place at the Brethren Retirement Community, located at 750 Chestnut St. in Greenville.

The demand for STNAs is high locally and across the state. Students who complete this training can find job opportunities with hospitals, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers, and home health care providers. Additionally, many nursing schools in Ohio require applicants to complete STNA training as a program prerequisite.

Students must meet certain requirements to participate in the class and clinical. Learn more and register by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/STNA.

