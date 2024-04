Miami East High School has announced its 2024 prom court, which includes Jacob Roeth, left to right, Abigail Kadel, Andrew Crane, Maryn Gross, Caleb Richter, Camryn Francis, Kennedee Elifritz, Tadyn Gross, Maria Broerman, Devin Goodpaster, Abby Leiss and Drake Bennett. The Miami East High School prom will be held on Saturday, April 13, at The Round Barn Venue on Fox Drive in Piqua from 7 to 9:30 pm.

Courtesy photo | Miami East High School