Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-7:43 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the Kroger at 731 W. Market St.

-2:18 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in front of Hobart Arena on Adams St.

-12:51 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Walmart at 1801 W. Main St.

-8:34 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Troy Public Square Fountain.

WEDNESDAY

6:36 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Exit 74 of the Interstate 75 off-ramp. The driver, who fled from the scene was located and arrested for multiple offenses.

-6:20 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 200 block of Penn Road.

-4:30 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft on the 300 block of Main Street.

-4:05 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Denlinger Construction Services on Elm Street.

-12:12 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at La Fiesta Restaurant on Main Street.

-8:41 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Dorset Road and Main Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.