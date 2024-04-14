Weekend Baseball Roundup

TROY — Carsen Riddle had a walk-off three-run homer in the sixth inning to finish off a 13-3 win over Upper Arlington for the Troy baseball team Saturday.
Ryder Kirtley had a big day, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs and Hayden Frey was 2-for-3 with a double.
Matthew Hempker and Brady O’Leary had two RBIs each and Riddle was 2-for-4.
Aidan Gorman, Evan Kaiser, Riddle and Bryce Clawson combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking two.
Kenton Ridge 11,
Piqua 0
PIQUA — Unbeaten Kenton Ridge, the second-ranked team in D-II in Ohio, came to Hardman field and pulled away late for an 11-0 win in six innings Saturday.
The Indians trailed just 1-0 after three innings, before the Cougars scored four in the fifth and sixth in the sixth.
Mickey Anderson was 2-for-3 for Piqua, while Hunter Steinke, Cohen Brown and Trenton Laughman combined on a 10-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.
Tippecanoe 15,
Fairborn 5
FAIBORN — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up a MVL win on the road Saturday.
Preston Zumwalt and Jaxon Hill were both 3-for-4, with two RBIs and a double and Jaxon Hill was Peyton Schultz was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.
Brady Liskey and Xander Wilson had two RBIs each and Bryce Eckert was 3-for-3.
Schultz and Eckert combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking seven.
Bradford 5,
Milton-Union 1
Bradford 3,
Milton-Union 0
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team swept a doubleheader Saturday.
In the opener, Landon Wills pitched a two-hitter, striking out 16 and walking four.
Tucker Miller was 4-for-4 with a double and Trey Schmelzer had a double.
For Milton-Union, Gavin Guess was 2-for-2 with a double.
Peyton Nichols and Hunter Fraley combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking two.
In the second game, Treyl Manuel and Owen Canan combined on a two-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.
Wils was 2-for-3 and Schmelzer was 2-for-4 with a double.
Wyatt Kimmel had a double for Milton-Union and Logan Keys pitched an eight-hitter, striking out four and walking two.
Newton 3,
TV South 0
PLEASANT HILL — Newton picked up a WOAC win Saturday.
Ty Schauer pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking six.
Brady Downing had a double.
FRIDAY
Piqua 7,
Stebbins 0
PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team picked up a win at Hardman Field Friday night.
Owen Shawler had a double and two RBIs amd Brenden Kelly had a double.
Mason Davis pitched a thee-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one.
Minster 10,
Covington 0
MINSTER — The Covington baseball team found the going tough on the road Friday.
Brairen Denson, Jacob Tipps and Grant Blore combined on an eight-hitter, striking out four and walking seven.