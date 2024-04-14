Weekend Baseball Roundup

Troy’s Ryder Kirtley squares up on a home run Saturday in a 13-3 win over Upper Arlington in six innings at the Market Street diamond. Photo courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Piqua rightfielder Owen Shawler makes a throw back into the infield Saturday against Kenton Ridge at Hardman Field. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy catcher Brody Hoke makes a throw to first base Saturday. Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Piqua pitcher Hunter Steinke fires a strike to the plate Saturday at Hardman Field. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — Carsen Riddle had a walk-off three-run homer in the sixth inning to finish off a 13-3 win over Upper Arlington for the Troy baseball team Saturday.

Ryder Kirtley had a big day, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs and Hayden Frey was 2-for-3 with a double.

Matthew Hempker and Brady O’Leary had two RBIs each and Riddle was 2-for-4.

Aidan Gorman, Evan Kaiser, Riddle and Bryce Clawson combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

Kenton Ridge 11,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — Unbeaten Kenton Ridge, the second-ranked team in D-II in Ohio, came to Hardman field and pulled away late for an 11-0 win in six innings Saturday.

The Indians trailed just 1-0 after three innings, before the Cougars scored four in the fifth and sixth in the sixth.

Mickey Anderson was 2-for-3 for Piqua, while Hunter Steinke, Cohen Brown and Trenton Laughman combined on a 10-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.

Tippecanoe 15,

Fairborn 5

FAIBORN — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up a MVL win on the road Saturday.

Preston Zumwalt and Jaxon Hill were both 3-for-4, with two RBIs and a double and Jaxon Hill was Peyton Schultz was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

Brady Liskey and Xander Wilson had two RBIs each and Bryce Eckert was 3-for-3.

Schultz and Eckert combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking seven.

Bradford 5,

Milton-Union 1

Bradford 3,

Milton-Union 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team swept a doubleheader Saturday.

In the opener, Landon Wills pitched a two-hitter, striking out 16 and walking four.

Tucker Miller was 4-for-4 with a double and Trey Schmelzer had a double.

For Milton-Union, Gavin Guess was 2-for-2 with a double.

Peyton Nichols and Hunter Fraley combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

In the second game, Treyl Manuel and Owen Canan combined on a two-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

Wils was 2-for-3 and Schmelzer was 2-for-4 with a double.

Wyatt Kimmel had a double for Milton-Union and Logan Keys pitched an eight-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

Newton 3,

TV South 0

PLEASANT HILL — Newton picked up a WOAC win Saturday.

Ty Schauer pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking six.

Brady Downing had a double.

FRIDAY

Piqua 7,

Stebbins 0

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team picked up a win at Hardman Field Friday night.

Owen Shawler had a double and two RBIs amd Brenden Kelly had a double.

Mason Davis pitched a thee-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one.

Minster 10,

Covington 0

MINSTER — The Covington baseball team found the going tough on the road Friday.

Brairen Denson, Jacob Tipps and Grant Blore combined on an eight-hitter, striking out four and walking seven.