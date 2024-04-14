Weekend Softball Roundup

Covington catcher Emalyn Johnson makes a diving catch on a foul pop in the first game of a doubleheader with Anna Saturday at Covington High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Jayda McClure slides across the plate with the first run of the day Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington pitcher Whitney Burns fires a strike Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington first baseman Taylor Foutz scoops a low throw Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

BELLEFONTAINE — The Piqua softball team dropped a road game with Bellefontaine 10-3 Saturday.

Audrey Bean was 3-for-4, Taylan Swartz was 2-for-4 and Julia Coppess had three strikeouts on the mound.

Covington 6,

Anna 2

Covington 10,

Anna 0

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team swept a doubleheader with Anna Saturday.

In the opener, Emalyn Johnson was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Jayda McClure was 2-for-3 with two doubles and Kamryn Barnes was 2-for-4 with two doubles.

Stevi Newhouse was 2-for-3, Karyanne Turner had two RBIs and Taylor Foutz had a double.

Whitney Burns, McClure and Turner combined on a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking three.

In the second game, McClure, Turner and Burns combined on a no-hitter, striking out five and walking 10.

Ava Hartwig had a home run and two RBIs, Johnson was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and McClure was 2-for-4.

Greenville 4,

Milton-Union 2

Milton-Union 15.

Bradford 5

Greenville 15,

Bradford 3

GREENVILLE — The Milton-Union softball team split two games Saturday.

Against Greenvville, Sofie Elliott was 2-for-3 with a double, Mylee Jones was 2-for-4 and Caley McCarroll was 2-for-3.

Carly Zimmer pitched a six-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Against Bradford, McCarroll was 4-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs, Jones was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Bella Brazina was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Raegan Fulton had triple and two RBIs and Addy Sanders was 3-for-4.

McCarroll and Jones combined on a seven-hitter, striking out five and walking nine.

For Bradford, Vivian Harleman was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, Lex Clark was 2-for-3 and Alani Canan had a double.

Casey Bolin, Harelman and Tegan Canan combined to strikeout four and walk three.

Against Greenville, Lilly Canan was 2-for-3 with a double for Bradford and Clark had a double.

Bolin and Harleman combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking six.

FRIDAY

Piqua 13,

Stebbins 3

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team picked up a MVL win at home Friday.

Rachel Price and Audrey Bean were each 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Sam Clark was 2-for-3 with a double.

Izzy Vincent was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Julia Coppess was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Elizabeth Hubbard was 2-for-3 with a triple, Taylan Swartz was 2-for-4 and Audrey Applegate had two RBIs.

Julia Coppess and Dylan Weatherly combined on a four-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

Newton 10,

Houston 9

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team got a non-conference win Friday night.

Hannah Williams was 3-for-5 with a double, Mya Denlinger was 2-for-5, Cori Haines had a triple and two RBIs and Vivien Clark was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Laylay Van Culin pitched a seven-hitter, striking out five and walking four and helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.