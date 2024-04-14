Weekend Softball Roundup

BELLEFONTAINE — The Piqua softball team dropped a road game with Bellefontaine 10-3 Saturday.
Audrey Bean was 3-for-4, Taylan Swartz was 2-for-4 and Julia Coppess had three strikeouts on the mound.
Covington 6,
Anna 2
Covington 10,
Anna 0
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team swept a doubleheader with Anna Saturday.
In the opener, Emalyn Johnson was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Jayda McClure was 2-for-3 with two doubles and Kamryn Barnes was 2-for-4 with two doubles.
Stevi Newhouse was 2-for-3, Karyanne Turner had two RBIs and Taylor Foutz had a double.
Whitney Burns, McClure and Turner combined on a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking three.
In the second game, McClure, Turner and Burns combined on a no-hitter, striking out five and walking 10.
Ava Hartwig had a home run and two RBIs, Johnson was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and McClure was 2-for-4.
Greenville 4,
Milton-Union 2
Milton-Union 15.
Bradford 5
Greenville 15,
Bradford 3
GREENVILLE — The Milton-Union softball team split two games Saturday.
Against Greenvville, Sofie Elliott was 2-for-3 with a double, Mylee Jones was 2-for-4 and Caley McCarroll was 2-for-3.
Carly Zimmer pitched a six-hitter, striking out six and walking three.
Against Bradford, McCarroll was 4-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs, Jones was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Bella Brazina was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Raegan Fulton had triple and two RBIs and Addy Sanders was 3-for-4.
McCarroll and Jones combined on a seven-hitter, striking out five and walking nine.
For Bradford, Vivian Harleman was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, Lex Clark was 2-for-3 and Alani Canan had a double.
Casey Bolin, Harelman and Tegan Canan combined to strikeout four and walk three.
Against Greenville, Lilly Canan was 2-for-3 with a double for Bradford and Clark had a double.
Bolin and Harleman combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking six.
FRIDAY
Piqua 13,
Stebbins 3
PIQUA — The Piqua softball team picked up a MVL win at home Friday.
Rachel Price and Audrey Bean were each 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Sam Clark was 2-for-3 with a double.
Izzy Vincent was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Julia Coppess was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Elizabeth Hubbard was 2-for-3 with a triple, Taylan Swartz was 2-for-4 and Audrey Applegate had two RBIs.
Julia Coppess and Dylan Weatherly combined on a four-hitter, striking out three and walking one.
Newton 10,
Houston 9
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team got a non-conference win Friday night.
Hannah Williams was 3-for-5 with a double, Mya Denlinger was 2-for-5, Cori Haines had a triple and two RBIs and Vivien Clark was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Laylay Van Culin pitched a seven-hitter, striking out five and walking four and helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.