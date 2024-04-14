Weekend Track Roundup

VANDALIA — The Troy boys and girls track and field teams finished third at the Butler Invitational Friday night.

Milton-Union boys finished 10th and girls finished sixth.

BOYS

Devon Strobel led Troy, winning the discus, 170-6 and taking third in the shot put, 43-8.

Parker Nichols took second in the shot put, 44-11, Austin Zapfe was third in the discus, 134-8 and TJ Murray was third in the pole vault, 11-6.

Creighton Verceles took second in the 100, 11.14 and Braeden Verceles took third in the 110 hurdles, 16.50.

GIRLS

Aubrey Jones won the long jump, 16-0 1-2 and Tatyana Green won the shot put, 35-6 1-2 for Troy.

Day’onna Harris was second in the shot put, 31-11 1-2; Josie Kleinhenz was third in the discus, 106-5 and the 3,200 relay team (Fiona Battle, Rhiann Otis, Isabel Westerheide, Lily Zimmerman) took third, 11:09.84.

Morgan Quesinberry led Milton-Union, winning the 100 hurdles, 17.49; tying for second in the high jump, 4-9 and taking third in the 300 hurdles, 50.92.

The 3,200 relay (Jenna Brumbaugh, Savanna Smith, Sydnie Bartlett, Ty Parsons) was second, 10:42.26, Kate Copp was third in the 100 hurdles, 17.60 and Smith was third in the 1,600, 5:39.68.

Graham Invitational

ST. PARIS — The Tippecanoe, Miami East and Piqua boys finished 1-2-3 at the Graham Invitational Friday night, while the Tippecanoe girls also won, Miami East finished sixth and Piqua was 13th.

BOYS

Winning for Tippecanoe was Lucas Merry, 300 hurdles, 44.08.

Taking second were Luke Schwieterman, 3,200, 10:6.48; the 800 relay, 1:36.19; the 1,600 relay , 3:39.02 and the 3,200 relay, 9:16.96.

Landon Luginbuhl added a third-place finish in the 400, 54.18.

Winning for Miami East were Gabe Cathcart, 400, 53.41; Gunner Weldy, 800, 2:08.83; and the 800 relay, 1:35.99.

Brian Laughman took second in the 100, 11.30.

Finishing third were the 400 relay, 46.37 and the 1,600 relay, 3:39.68.

Winning for Piqua was Drake Owen, 110 hurdles, 16.36; and the 400 relay, 45.80.

Noah Burgh was second in the 1,600, 4:52.62 and RayShawn Garrett was second in the 300 hurdles, 44.10 and third in the 110 hurdles, 17.09.

GIRLS

Tippecanoe was led by Leda Anderson, who won the 800, 2:34.48 and took second in the 1,600, 5:48.72.

Also winning were Briley Barton, 400, 64.02; the 800 relay, 1:53.53; the 1,600 relay, 4:22.93; and the 3,200 relay, 10:53.08.

Taking second were Aubrey Brownlee, 100 hurdles, 17,53; Chelsea Dettwiller, 300 hurdles, 51.37; Gracie Wead, 800, 2:38.19; Alissa Magoto, 200, 27.37 and Morgan Collins, 3,200, 12:25.46.

Finishing third were Julia Burgbacher, 200, 28.05 and the 400 relay, 54.66.

For Miami East, the 3,200 relay finished second, 11:17.51.

Maryn Gross was third in the 1,600, 6:02.24 and the 3,200, 12:53.21.

Fred Durkle

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Bethel boys finished fourth in the Fred Durkle Invitational Friday night and the girls were 13th.

Winning for the boys were Kade Schweikhardt, 800, 2:02.23 and the 800 relay, 1:34.88.

Taking second was the 400 relay, 46.03 and Ethan Brown was third in the 100, 11.41.

SATURDAY

Minster Invitational

MINSTER — The Bradford boys finished eighth at the Minster Invitational Saturday, while Covington was 12th and Lehman Catholic was 14th.

Lehman girls were sixth, Covington was 11th and Bradford was 13th.

BOYS

Owen Beacher led Bradford, sweeping the 110 hurdles, 15.43 and 300 hurdles, 42.12 and taking second in the high jump, 5-10.

Asher Long led Covington, winning the 1,600, 4:31.80.

Brennan Potts led Lehman, taking third in the high jump, 5-10.

GIRLS

Katie McFarland led the Lehman girls, winning the pole vault 12-1 and taking third in the 100 13.10.

Emi Wray took second in the 2oo, 27.09 and the 400 relay finished third, 52.40.

Elyza Long led Covington, taking second in the 1,600, 5:30.10.