Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-11:32 p.m.: reckless operation. Police responded to reckless operation at mile marker 73 on Interstate 75.

-9:43 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

-8:14 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in the 1000 block of Leedes Road.

-7:57 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in the 200 block of West Main Street.

-3:55 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of West Water Street and Adams Street.

-3:26 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 3000 block of state Route 718.

-2:47 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in the 600 block of East Main Street.

-1:31 p.m.: hit-and-run. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 300 block of West Ross Street.

-1:03 p.m.: menacing. Police responded to menacing in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

-11:52 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in the 800 block of Dye Mill Road.

-11:52 a.m.: crime in progress. Robert J. Dewberry, 33, of Dayton, was cited with theft.

-11:13 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in the 900 block of West Main Street.

-7:55 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 30 block of South Stanfield Road.

WEDNESDAY

-11:42 p.m.: DUI. Officers responded to someone driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the 700 block of South Stanfield Road.

-8:57 p.m.: fight. Officers responded to a fight in the 1000 block of Walker Street.

-8:10 p.m.: fight. Officers responded to a fight in the 700 block of Governors Road.

-6:02 p.m.: reckless operation. Police responded to reckless operation at mile marker 73 on Interstate 75.

-4:43 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in the 100 block of Ash Street.

-3:27 p.m.: crime in progress. Brian A. Reed, 44, of Troy, was cited with telecommunications harassment.

-10:24 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of West Main Street and North Monroe Street.

-2:02 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers arrested and incarcerated a female for disorderly conduct at West Market Street and South Market Street.

TUESDAY

-10:01 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the corner of Stonyridge Avenue and Mayfield Drive.

-1:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the Troy Center on Crescent Drive.

-12:16 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft at the Dollar General. Three subjects fled the scene, crashed a vehicle and were arrested.

MONDAY

-8:25 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Market Street and Dorset Road.

-6:10 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on South Monroe Street.

-3:17 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 800 block of Jefferson Street.

-2:58 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 100 block of North Market Street.

-12:33 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at a residence on Cedar Drive.

-9:16 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the West Main Street and South Stanfield Road intersection.

-9:09 a.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in downtown Troy.

Compiled by Eamon Baird and Charlotte Caldwell.