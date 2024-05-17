Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-9:09 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Motel 6 on Dorset Road.

-8:43 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of aggravated menacing at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-7:53 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in the Walmart parking lot at 1801 W. Main St.

-3:45 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the railroad crossing at East Staunton Road.

-8:18 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Market Street and Grant Street intersection.

WEDNESDAY

-9:37 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at the Kroger on Market Street.

-3:14 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South Stanfield Road and West Stanfield Road.

-2:15 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the southwest quadrant of the Troy Public Square.

TUESDAY

-10:59 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to report of a DUI in the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse on Towne Park Drive.

-9:07 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at the Floral View Apartments.

-8:37 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 2500 block of Thornhill Drive.

-3:27 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Main Street and Stanfield Drive.

-3:07 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of North Dorset Road and Sussex Road.

-10:38 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the central block of Westbrook Lane.

-8:08 a.m. crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 1500 block of West Main Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.