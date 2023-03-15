Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-6:30 p.m.: drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Shell on South Dorset Road. The driver was cited for fictitious registration. Brianna C. Hess, 30, of Sidney, was charged with possessing instruments of drug abuse; a male subject was arrested on felony and misdemeanor warrants and charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business. A female subject was also arrested on felony and misdemeanor warrants.

-12:10 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church on McKaig Avenue.

-11:00 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 900 block of South Crawford Street.

-8:32 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of West Market Street.

-8:12 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at McKaig Court Apartments on McKaig Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.