Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:55 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injury in the area of Michaels Road and South County Road 25A.

-5:48 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injury in the 1000 block of Donn Davis Way.

-11:00 a.m.: investigation. Police responded to investigate an incident at Tippecanoe Middle School.

TUESDAY

-4:07 p.m.: reckless operation. Police responded to a report of reckless operation when a school bus driver reported that a motorist ran the bus’ red lights in the 200 block of West Kessler Cowlesville Road. Case pending.

-3:45 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft of $1,510.57 worth of merchandise on March 6 at 4:50 p.m. The suspect is an unknown white male driving a U-Haul box truck.

-2:33 p.m.: drug offense. Police assisted a citizen with a vehicle unlock and discovered narcotics in plain view in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

-6:26 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of West Kessler Cowlesville Road and Peters Road.

MONDAY

-5:34 p.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to a report of a woman’s driver’s side front and rear tires being slashed between March 5 at 8:13 p.m. and March 6 at 3:34 p.m.

MARCH 5

-9:36 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injury after a vehicle backed into a parked car in the 800 block of Hawke Ave.

-8:47 p.m.: dead body. Police discovered a deceased female in the 500 block of Windridge Place. The deceased passed of natural causes.

MARCH 3

-1:24 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft from Menards.

MARCH 2

-7:03 p.m.: liquor violation. Police discovered a subject passed out behind the wheel of his truck in the 900 block of West Main Street. Officers checked on the subject and cited him with open container in a motor vehicle. Officers had his wife pick up the subject and his vehicle.

Crashes

No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, March 5 at 9:36 p.m.

Carole Combe Muhlenkamp, 79, of Vandalia, was backing out of a driveway in the 800 block of Hawk Ave. when she struck a parked vehicle owned by Kroger Limited Partnership.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, March 4, at 4:28 p.m.

Cody Kinsey, 24, of Dayton, and Jay Sharp, 52, of Tipp City, were both travelling eastbound on West Main Street with Kinsey being in the right lane and Sharp travelling in the left lane. Kinsey attempted to switch lanes, side-swiping Sharp.

• Harold Haer, 71, of Tipp City, was cited with failure to control following a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday, March 1, at 4:51 p.m.

Haer was travelling eastbound on East Walnut Street when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and struck one legally parked vehicle, causing it to strike a second parked vehicle.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel