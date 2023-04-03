Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-6:48 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2600 block of Fieldstone Court.

-1:15 a.m.: drug possession. Officers observed a disabled vehicle near the intersection of South Market Street and West Market Street. Ahkeem J. Brown, 25, of Englewood, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

SUNDAY

-8:51 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 2600 block of Fieldstone Court.

-7:27 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of South Crawford Street.

-7:09 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-4:12 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Windridge Place.

-3:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-2:55 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on West Main Street.

-1:05 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Kroger on West Market Street.

-11:33 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Graceview Apartments on West Main Street.

-11:32 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1100 block of East Canal Street.

-12:56 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Michael D. Melton, 55, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

SATURDAY

-9:11 p.m.: drug paraphernalia. Brayden S. Jarrell, 27, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

-5:34 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Hampton Inn on Troy Towne Drive.

-11:23 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Windridge Place.

-10:19 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of North Dorset Road.

FRIDAY

-11:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Windridge Place.

-11:02 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Vincent Avenue.

-8:58 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of North Road and Norwich Road.

-8:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of Mystic Lane and Maplecrest Drive.

-8:46 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-5:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of South Plum Street.

-4:59 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Petco on West Main Street.

-12:37 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-10:15 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Lowes on West Main Street. James A. Valandingham, 52, of Dayton, was charged with theft.

-9:42 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1000 block of Meadow Lane.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.