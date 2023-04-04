Troy tennis handles West Carrollton; Schroeder Invitational held

TROY — The Troy boys tennis team opened MVL play with a 5-0 win over West Carrollton Monday.

In singles,Yasashi Masunaga defeated Seth Bernal 6-1, 6-0; Kellan Nichols defeated Dominic Faust. 6-0, 6-0 and Michael. Burns defeated Germa Acosta 6-0,6-0.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead defeated Ben Carpenter and Tommy Paught 6-1, 6-1 and Adam Harris and Parth Rajput defeated Dallas Bowles and Shelby Gentle 6-1, 6-0.

Schroeder Invitational

TIPP CITY — Troy, Milton-Union and Lehman Catholic boys tennis teams all competed in the Schroeder Invitational Saturday.

FIRST SINGLES

Troy’s Yasashi Masunaga finished third, Milton-Union’s Ben Iddings finished fourth and Lehman’s Joe Pannapara finished seventh.

In first round action, Masumaga defeated Isaac Wibbeler of St. Marys 6-0 and Iddings defeated Pannapara 6-0.

In the semifinals, Masunaga lost to Aiden Yeager of Northwestern 6-4 and Iddings lost to Gabe Burke of Lima Shawnee 6-1.

In the third-place match, Masunaga defeated Iddings 6-2.

Pannapara lost to Chase Collins 6-4, before defeating Wibbeler 6-4 in the seventh place match.

SECOND SINGLES

Milton-Union’s Tyler Kress finished second, Troy’s Kellen Nichols finished fourth and Lehman’s Javier Salvador finished eighth.

In first round action, Kress defeated Cody Birt of St. Marys 6-2, Nichols defeated Joe Tedeschi of Northwestern 6-1 and Salvador lost to Kai Hary of Carroll 6-3.

In the semifinals, Kress defeated Hary 6-4 and Nichols lost to Mason Stahl of Lima Shawnee 6-0.

In the title match Stahl defeated Kress 6-1.

In third place match, Hary defeated Nichols 6-4.

Salvador lost to Birt 6-2 and Tedeschi 6-3.

THIRD SINGLES

Troy’s Michael Burns finished second, Milton-Union’s Tommy Ryerson finished fourth and Logan Linson of Lehman finished eighth.

In first round action, Burns defeated Brenden Wildman of Northwestern 6-0 and Ryerson defeated Linson 6-1.

In the semifinals, Burns defeated Tony Nguten of Carroll 6-1 and Ryerson lost to Mac Davis of Lima Shawnee 6-0.

In the title match, Burns lost to Davis 6-3 and in the third place match, Nguten defeated Ryerson 6-0.

Linson lost to Ethan Spurgeon of Butler 6-1 and Wildman 6-1.

FIRST DOUBLES

Troy’s Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead won the title, Milton-Union’s Titus Copp and Tyler Combs finished fourth and Lehman’s Luke Courtad and Tommy Lins finished seventh.

In first round action Gluck and Whitehad defeated Carter Baugh and Isaac Gundoff of Northwestern 6-1, Copp and Combs defeated Jaxton Spees and Reese Triplett of Northwestern 6-4 and Courtad and Lins lost to John Graham and Hashel Albezreh of Butler 6-1.

In the semifinals, Gluck and Whitehead defeated Graham and Albezreh 7-5 and Copp and Combs lost to Salah Mohammed and Seth Grieshoe of Lima Shawnee 6-2.

In the championship match, Gluck and Whitehead defeated Mohammed and Grieshoe 6-4 and in the third place match, Copp and Combs lost to Graham and Albezreh 7-6.

Courtad and Lins lost to Baugh and Gundoff 6-2 and defeated Tom Snyder and Stephen Berent of Carroll 6-0.

SECOND DOUBLES

Milton-Union’s Mason Grudich and Braden Schaurer finished third, Troy’s Adam Harris and Parth Rajput finished fifth and Lehman’s Thomas White and Alvaro Buller finished seventh.

In first round action, Grudich and Schaurer defeated Josh Franklin and Brian Guo of Carroll 6-0, Harris and Rajput lost to Jackson Carpenter and Suashank Chanamolu of Lima Shawnee 7-5 and White and Bullor lost to Josh Kast and Drake Rinesmith of Butler 7-6.

In the semifinals, Grudich and Schaurer lost to Carpenter and Chanamolu 6-0.

In the third place match, Grudich and Schaurer defeated Kast and Rinesmith 6-2.

Harris and Rajput defeated Franklin and Guo 6-0 and Kyle Macy and Harliegh Schuman of Northwestern 6-1.

White and Buller lost to Macy and Schuman 6-0 and defeated Franklin and Guo 6-1.