Troy softball handles West Carrollton 15-0 in five innings

TROY — After two close losses to Grenville to open the season, Troy made quick work of West Carrollton Monday at the Market Street Diamond.

Abigail Welbaum and Riley King combined on a one-hitter against the overmatched Pirates.

Welbaum struck out all six batters she faced.

King struck out six in her three innings and only two Pirates batters reached base.

Allie Arnold reached on a strikeout in the third inning and Natalie Vandervort reached in the seventh on an infield single, despite a spectacular stop by Troy shortstop Megan Wright in the hole.

It took just one Troy batter to score in the top of the first.

Nine of the first 10 Troy batters reached base and the Trojans never looked back.

Troy took a 7-0 lead after one.

Abby Seger blooped a double over the infield and circled the bases after two throwing errors by the Pirates.

Emma Setser and Elise McCann walked and Welbaum brought both runners in with a double.

Hallie Frigge reached on an error and Olivia Setser walked.

Stella Avey had a two-run single and scored when Mia Wasnuk reached on an error to make it 7-0.

Troy added three more runs in the second.

McCann was hit by a pitch and Welbaum brought her in with her second double of the game.

Wright ran for Welbaum and scored on a wild pitch and after walks to Frigge and Olivia Setser, Avey had a RBI single.

Troy added a single run in the third when Wright doubled and scored on Emma Setser’s fielder’s choice.

The Trojans capped the scoring with four runs in the fourth.

Avey, Ally Cotrell and Wasnuk all walked.

Emma Setser had a two-run single and King helped herself with a two-run double to make it 15-0.

The Trojans finished with 11 hits and nine walks and one hit batter, while only striking out one time.

Troy was scheduled to be back in action Tuesday, hosting Xenia and will host the Bucs Thursday.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]