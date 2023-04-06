Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-12:23 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

WEDNESDAY

-11:23 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2000 block of Fieldstone Court. A male subject was arrested for assault.

-8:29 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of South Union Street.

-8:04 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Verizon on West Main Street.

-7:27 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Jumpy’s on West Main street.

-1:05 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Troy Country Club on Peters Avenue.

-11:00 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of South Plum Street.

