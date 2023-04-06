Healthy Dining with Diabetes

URBANA — Just over 10 percent of Americans are living with diabetes today. If left untreated, it can be a severe disease with serious complications ranging from heart disease and stroke to blindness, kidney failure and nerve damage.

It’s important for patients to understand and manage their condition, which is why Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital is teaming up with Champaign County Extension to host “Dining with Diabetes.” The educational series will consist of four classes to provide participants with information on diabetes education through live cooking demonstrations, menu planning and healthy recipe taste-testing. Those who take part will learn more about diabetes management, carbohydrate-counting, portion control and label reading.

“Dining with Diabetes” will take place over the course of four Fridays – May 5, 12, 19 and 26 – from 1 to 2:30 p.m. each week. All classes will be held in person at the Champaign County Community building, 1512 U.S. State Route 68, Urbana, in the auditorium.

Registration is open to those with pre-diabetes, diabetes, as well as those providing diabetic support. The classes are free, but space is limited so please register early by calling 937-772-6023 or emailing [email protected] The deadline to register is April 28, 2023.