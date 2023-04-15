Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-4:16 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Maplewood Drive.

MONDAY

-10:02 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 900 block of Race Drive. Lindsay G. Pelfrey, 38, of Troy, was charged with trespassing.

-4:28 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a crash with injury near the intersection of South Market Street and East Franklin Street. The driver was charged with DUI.

-1:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Grismer Auto Center on West Main Street.

-10:37 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Meijer on West Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.