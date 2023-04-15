On the agendas

Tipp City Board of Education

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education is holding a meeting on Monday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Building, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive.

Troy City Council

Members of the Troy City Council will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 17. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall Building located at 100 S. Market St.

Tipp City City Council

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City City Council is holding a meeting on Monday, April 17, at 7:3o p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive.

Piqua City Commission Meeting

The Piqua City Commission will meet for a commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 in the commission chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex, located at 201 W. Water St.

Prior to the meeting will be an executive session to “prepare for and review negotiations on compensation or other terms and conditions of employment for city personnel,” according to a press release.

The agenda for the meeting can be found at https://piquaoh.org/AgendaCenter.

This meeting can be viewed online on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4gSdjSjyncyUaKxZH46gDQ.

Covington Board of Education

The Covington Board of Education will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19. The meeting will be held in the K-8 Media Center located at 807 Chestnut St.

Miami County Education Service Center

TROY — The Miami County Education Service Center will be holding a board meeting on Monday, April 24, from 5:15 p.m. instead of the previously set date of Monday April 17. The meeting will be held at the Miami County ESC located at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy. The public is welcome.