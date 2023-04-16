A prom fit for a Viking

Fletcher Harris and Katie Paulus pose for a parents’s camera as they arrive at the Fort Piqua Plaza for the 2023 Miami East Prom on Saturday evening.

Miami East juniors Camryn Francis, Logan Phillips, Maria Broerman, Kenedee Elifritz, Karson Potts, Sophie Mitchell, and Louise Lauthe-Perrissoud, l-r- gather for a photo at the 2023 Miami East High School Prom at the Fort Piqua Plaza on Saturday, April 15, 2023

Courtney Walker, left, and Noah Carver arrive in Piqua on Saturday for the Miami East High School Prom. Walker is a junior at Miami East and Carver is a junior at Troy.

Seniors Sam Stormer, left, and Max Pohl head to a pre-prom dinner in Troy before attending the 2023 Miami East High School Prom at the Fort Piqua Plaza on Saturday, April 15, 2023.